India condoles loss of lives in ferry accident in Bangladesh

India on Monday conveyed condolences to Bangladesh over the death of at least 26 people when a ferry collided with a cargo vessel in Shitalakshya river in Narayanganj area near Dhaka.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in the incident.

''We are saddened by tragic loss of lives in a ferry incident in Narayanganj district in Bangladesh. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the Government of Bangladesh,'' he said on Twitter. ''In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers remain with the brotherly people of Bangladesh,'' he said.

The ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsya river on Sunday. According to reports, it was carrying around 50 passengers out of which at least 26 died and several others sustained injuries.

