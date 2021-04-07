Left Menu

IAEA new report provides safety advice for veterinarians using radiation

“There is a growth in veterinary medicine that mirrors the advancement in human applications that use radiation in medicine,” explained the guide’s technical secretary, IAEA Radiation Safety Specialist Debbie Gilley.

IAEA | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:11 IST
IAEA new report provides safety advice for veterinarians using radiation
The guide is split into five main chapters that contain practical advice on radiation protection and safety in veterinary practices to workers, the public and the environment in radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy. Image Credit: Storyblocks

Animals, whether domesticated or wild, bring unique challenges to the field of radiation protection. Naturally, animals don't tend to cooperate, and veterinary professionals need special techniques to assure clear medical imaging or effective treatment. Large species like horses, cows, lions and elephants require scaled-up equipment that uses higher doses of radiation in conventional X-ray procedures and computed tomography (CT) to achieve good imaging results. The newly released IAEA report No. 104 Radiation Protection and Safety in Veterinary Medicine from the Safety Report Series, provides advice for professionals in veterinary uses of radiation to help them safely carry out their work.

"There is a growth in veterinary medicine that mirrors the advancement in human applications that use radiation in medicine," explained the guide's technical secretary, IAEA Radiation Safety Specialist Debbie Gilley. "A recently observed trend is that more people are acquiring and taking care of animals, resulting in an increase in the use of radiation in veterinary medicine for animals, as they can undergo almost any procedure that is provided to people."

The new publication provides much-needed radiation safety recommendations to veterinary practitioners and regulatory bodies and is relevant for academic educational programmes in veterinary medicine, professional bodies and suppliers of imaging and therapy equipment used in veterinary medicine. It helps professionals to strengthen radiation protection and safety in line with the technological advances made in the field of veterinary medicine, with clear methodology on the use of radionuclides for diagnosis and treatment in animal health care and the management of radiation exposure to workers and owners from the animal and the waste it produces, which may be radioactive for a short period of time.

"In a fragmented regulatory landscape with different training requirements, this document is a clear step forward in the harmonization of the use of radiation sources in veterinary medicine," said Kathelijne Peremans, a European specialist in veterinary diagnostic imaging based at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Ghent University, Belgium.

The call for this publication was first raised at an IAEA Radiation Safety Standards Committee (RASSC) meeting in 2017, attended by the IAEA Member States and international bodies involved in developing and implementing radiation protection standards globally. They pointed to the proliferation of veterinary applications involving ionizing radiation over the past two decades.

"It is still common for veterinary practices to be considered under 'industrial' regulations rather than more appropriate 'medical' regulations. This guide will help regulatory bodies to better understand our practice and specifically adapt their recommendations to our field," explained Jerome Benoit, a Radiation Oncology Specialist at Oncovet in France.

The guide is split into five main chapters that contain practical advice on radiation protection and safety in veterinary practices to workers, the public and the environment in radiology, nuclear medicine and radiotherapy. For example, the publication includes specific guidelines on the construction and shielding of rooms where radiation procedures are performed, choice of protective clothing for workers, management of radioactive contamination and the safe and secure storage of radioactive sources used for veterinary brachytherapy.

Jolien Berlamont, a nuclear inspector for the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control in Brussels said, "as a regulator, the safety report will help us to define the key elements for an effective radiation protection strategy, from stakeholders to training requirements and optimal facility layouts. It will also help us formulate the questions we need to ask as part of a clear inspection–surveillance strategy."

The guide supports the IAEA Safety Standards in response to Articles III and VIII.C of its Statute: to make available and foster the exchange of information relating to peaceful nuclear activities and serve as an intermediary among its Member States for this purpose.

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021