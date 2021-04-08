Left Menu

IMF, World Bank to unveil 'green debt swaps' option by November, Georgieva says

Green debt swaps have the potential to spur accelerated action on climate change in developing countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, pledging to present an option for such instruments by November. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it made sense to address the dual climate and debt crises at the same time, and IMF members on Thursday had strongly backed the Fund taking a bigger role on the issue of climate risk.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:03 IST
IMF, World Bank to unveil 'green debt swaps' option by November, Georgieva says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Green debt swaps have the potential to spur accelerated action on climate change in developing countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, pledging to present an option for such instruments by November.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it made sense to address the dual climate and debt crises at the same time, and IMF members on Thursday had strongly backed the Fund taking a bigger role on the issue of climate risk. "When we are faced with this dual crisis - the debt pressures on countries and the climate crisis, to which many low-income countries are highly, highly vulnerable - it makes sense to seek this unity of purpose," Georgieva said.

"In other words, green debt swaps have the potential to contribute to climate finance. They have the potential to facilitate accelerated action in developing countries," she told reporters after a meeting of the IMF's steering committee. The World Bank and the IMF are planning to launch a platform to advise poor countries on funding climate and conservation activities, amid a broader push that could link such spending to debt relief, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a draft document.

The two institutions also said they are developing an "organizing framework" for connecting debt relief to countries' plans for investing in green, resilient and inclusive development, or GRID, in a paper published this week. Georgieva confirmed that the Fund would work with the World Bank, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated budget constraints and debt challenges that hamper the ability of some countries to transition to clean energy, protect wildlife or make infrastructural changes to prepare for climate impacts.

"We are going to work with the World Bank and by (United Nations Climate Change Conference 26) COP26, we will advance that option," she said, adding that it would be up to creditors and debtors to decide whether to participate. COP26 is scheduled to take place Nov. 1-12. She said many countries were interested in getting help to tackle both climate-related risks and better prepare their economies and agricultural sectors for climate shocks.

"This is a big priority," she said. "Because countries recognize that there is a big transition happening, they don't want to be left out of it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,00...

West Virginia's Manchin, flexing political muscle, leaves U.S. Democrats in lurch

Congressional Democrats trying to advance President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan were left wondering on Thursday whether one of their own, Senator Joe Manchin, might revolt if the party tries to act without Republican buy-in....

Petrobras natural gas hikes seen enduring even as shares dip

Petroleo Brasileiro SA is unlikely to be able to back away from a 39 hike in natural gas prices slammed by Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, sources close to the company said, pointing to the durability of existing contracts with distributo...

Russian force on Ukraine border larger than any time since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has more troops on Ukraines eastern border than at any time since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and backed separatist territory seizures, and the United States is concerned by growing Russian aggressions, the White House said on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021