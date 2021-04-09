Left Menu

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously treated with medicines and physiotherapy, for more than one and half years, they said.She had developed recent onset weakness in both legs, making it difficult for her to walk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:20 IST
Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously treated with medicines and physiotherapy, for more than one and half years, they said.

She had developed recent onset weakness in both legs, making it difficult for her to walk. An MRI revealed a large spinal tumor which was extending across 14 vertebral columns, from the center of the patients back to the end of her lower back, the hospital said in a statement.

The surgery lasting for 12 hours was held at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The facility claimed that the spinal (ependymoma) tumour, spanning 37.4 cm, was the ''largest such tumour recorded in the world''.

Sonal Gupta, Director, Neuro and Spine Surgery, at the hospital said, ''It was a very high-risk case as it involved many segments. The surgery had to be done on the spinal cord which comprises many nerves, so there was a chance for the patient to be bedridden for the rest of her life.'' ''Another challenge was that since the location was within the spinal canal, we had to remove the bone at 14 levels, which could have caused the patient to develop instability of the spine. Therefore, our approach involved opening the spine (open door laminoplasty) through drilling and fixing it back with plates. The bone pieces were fixed back with plates instead of nibbling of the bone,'' she said.

The operation, held recently, began at 8 am and it continued till 8 pm. On the eleventh day after the surgery, the patient was walking with support and was under a vigorous neuro-rehabilitation programme, the hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the Senate to investigate the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strai...

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021