Maha: Two leopards found dead in forests of Chandrapur

Two leopards were found dead in different forest ranges of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, an official said.

A patrolling team of the forest department recovered the carcass of a leopardess in compartment no 880 under Durgapur round of Chandrapur forest range, chief conservator of forest N R Praveen said.

According to veterinarians, the leopardess might have died in a territorial fight with another leopard in the range, he said.

Similarly, a forest guard of Chekpiranji found the decomposed carcass of an adult leopard in Saoli forest range, it was stated.

The predator was around seven to eight years old, an official said, adding that the cause of death has not been ascertained.

Both animals were cremated after completion of necessary formalities, it was stated.

