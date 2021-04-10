Left Menu

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.

The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habituation before their final release into the Manas Tiger Reserve in Barpeta district, a Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) statement said.

They underwent two-year-long rehabilitation at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Director P Sivakumar said.

''This is the right time to release the calves into the wild as they will soon be developing horns,'' he was quoted as saying.

The calves will undergo a medical check-up and will be marked before they are released, he said.

''We have augmented Manas with 19 rhinos since 2006, out of a total population of 44 in the tiger reserve,'' he added.

