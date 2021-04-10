IRSDC invites tender for mixed-use development of Delhi's Bijwasan Railway Station

The Railways has invited request for proposals for leasing a land parcel here for mixed-use development as part of the Bijwasan railway station development project.

The total land area available for mixed-used development is 18,000 square metres and is available for bidders on lease hold rights for a period of up to 99 years, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) said in a statement.

The approximate built-up area allowed for development is 50,233 square metres, it said.

''The development of land parcels will offer provision for facilities like residential complexes; hotel, retail and office spaces; commercial complexes; and markets, which make it attractive for real estate developers,'' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IRSDC, SK Lohia said.

''It also offers huge economic benefits in terms of increased employment, reduced environmental pollution and overall improvement in living standard of people in the catchment area,'' he said.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled on April 15 and the last date to submit applications is May 10 for the land parcel.

Tenders for the station's development have already been awarded on 'Engineering, Procurement and Construction' mode and at present, work is in progress, according to the statement.

The development work at the Bijwasan railway station here is being done on the principles of 'Transit Oriented Development' for compact, energy efficient and passenger friendly amenities.

The statement said that a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Development Authority was signed in December 2019 for the redevelopment of the station, which is also designated to be a integrated directional passenger terminal as part of the Master Plan for Delhi-2021.

The IRSDC is a joint venture company of RLDA, RITES and IRCON.

The redevelopment of railway stations is part of the railways’ plans to transform them into world-class 24x7 hubs. These redeveloped hubs will be called ‘Railopolis’ as it will attract huge investment and business opportunities.

