Left Menu

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:11 IST
Five new animal species discovered in Tibet
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Five new animal species have been discovered in Tibet, including three kinds of frogs, one old-world monkey, and a bushmaster snake, challenging the long-held view that the Himalayan mountains are a desolate and lifeless region.

The discovery of the five new species was the result of an eight-year investigation of the terrestrial wildlife in the Tibet Autonomous region carried out by the regional forestry bureau, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

Covering an area of 6,346 sq kms, this was a second such investigation carried out by the bureau, the report said.

The discovered species are a type of macaque (a genus of gregarious Old World monkeys), bushmaster snake (venomous), and three kinds of frogs.

The investigation also discovered 20 species that were not previously known to habitats in Tibet.

The white-cheeked macaque is the only mammal of all the five new species. Its place of dwelling was Medog county, which is the last county in Tibet bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The species was first described by its discoverers, Chinese primatologists Li Cheng, Zhao Chao, and Fan Pengfei, in 2015.

It is the first primate species in recent decades to be named by Chinese scholars, and is also the most recent new macaque species to be described in an academic paper, the report said.

White-cheeked macaques are stout with the males significantly larger than the females. These animals' backs range from yellowish-brown to chocolate-brown colors, while their cheeks sport the distinct grayish-white hairs that gave them their name.

Protobothrops Himalayans, a type of bushmaster snake, was discovered in the Himalaya Mountains in 2012. Its most distinctive features are its red head and red eyes. It can grow up to 1.5 meters in length.

The discovery of the snake is seen as a big challenge to the notion that the Himalayas Mountains are a desolate and lifeless region.

Liu Wulin, a researcher with Tibet's Forestry Planning and Research Institute, told the Guangming Daily that the discovery of such a large venomous snake is an indication of local species diversity and that the local ecological environment is highly native and not damaged as predators need a complete food chain to survive.

More than 900 researchers were involved in the investigation, which examined the distribution of wild animals in Tibet, their habitats, population size, and changing trends.

Identifying threats to the habitats of wild animals, an examination of their domestication and breeding, as well as trade, were also focuses of the investigation, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair to Unveil Quality Products on 137 Livestreams

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- The China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is counting down to the opening of its 129th edition, which will be held online from April 15. With over 2.65 million products ready to showcase, mo...

Industrial production contracts 3.6 pc in February

Indias industrial production contracted by 3.6 per cent in February, official data showed on Monday.According to the Index of Industrial Production IIP data released by the National Statistical Office NSO, manufacturing sector output declin...

Cycling-Cavendish ends dry spell with Tour of Turkey stage win

Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey, a 144.9-km ride around Konya, to end a three-year dry spell on Monday. The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit, outsprinted Belgian Ja...

Youth with fake currencies held

A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-wheeler did not bear any r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021