Left Menu

More funding approved for clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccine - HGCO19

DBT has been hand-holding Gennova's right from the start and has facilitated establishing Gennova's mRNA-based next-generation vaccine manufacturing platform by providing seed funding for the development of HGCO19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:42 IST
More funding approved for clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccine - HGCO19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology has announced that it has approved additional funding towards clinical studies of India's'first of its kind' mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine - HGCO19, developed by Pune-based biotechnology company Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

This funding has been awarded under the 'Mission COVID Suraksha- The Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'by DBT's dedicated Mission Implementation Unit at BiotechnologyIndustry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) after multiple rounds of evaluation of all the applications that were submitted in response to the 'Request for Expression of Interest (REOI)' under Mission COVID Surakshafor the 'Development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate(s)'.

DBT has been hand-holding Gennova's right from the start and has facilitated establishing Gennova's mRNA-based next-generation vaccine manufacturing platform by providing seed funding for the development of HGCO19. Gennova, in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, has developed the corvid-19mRNA vaccine – HGCO19.

HGCO19 has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralization antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models. The neutralizing antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable with the sera from the convalescent patients of COVID-19. Gennova has completed two preclinical toxicity studies as per the Drugs and Cosmetics (Ninth Amendment) Rules - 2019, to establish the safety of the vaccine candidate and got regulatory clearance from the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) and office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Government of India, to conduct clinical trials. Gennova has initiated the process to enrol healthy volunteers from the Phase I/II clinical trials.

mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms. They are highly efficacious because of their inherent capability of being translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm. Additionally, mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth, e.g., eggs or bacteria. Therefore, they can be quickly manufactured inexpensively under cGMP conditions to ensure their "availability" and "accessibility" for mass vaccination on a sustainable basis.

The establishment of such a technology platform will empower India to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the preparedness for any future pandemic or endemic stage that will follow (mutation in the virus, unvaccinated low-risk population, newborns,etc.)by utilizing its rapid development path. Speed of this platform technology has been already proven during the COVID-19 outbreak as mRNA candidate was the first to enter the human trails globally

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC, said, "At the onset of COVID-19, DBT backed many vaccine development programs, including the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. A year back, this was a new technology and never used for vaccine manufacturing in India. However, believing in the potential of this technology, DBT provided seed funding to Gennova to develop this technology platform amenable to scale-up and production. We are very proud that India's first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is going to the clinics."

She also mentioned that "DBT is committed to fostering technological innovation in biotechnology in India. Through the Mission COVID, the Suraksha program provided support also towards scale-up and clinical studies. I wish Gennova grand success as this technology can address the mutant forms of the virus."

Speaking on the development, CEO of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Dr Sanjay Singh, said, We conducted all required safety assessments of the HGCO19 as per well-defined norms and regulations before the start of the human clinical trial designed to establish the safety and efficacy of the HGCO19. Today, the problem of the SARS-CoV2 illness and the associated appearance of new variants made this disease a moving target. We believe the mRNA-based cutting-edge technology will play an important role in evolving effective solutions."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh seized in Thane; one held

One person was arrested and gutka worth Rs 70.48 lakh was seized from a vehicle on Mumbai- Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, police said.A joint team of the Central Crime Unit and Cyber Cell of the Mira Bhayandar ...

Maha: Fake COVID-19 report racket run by bus operators busted

A racket involving the creation of fake COVID-19 test certificates by the staff of a bus agency to allow people to travel to Gujarat amid coronavirus-induced restrictions was busted in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 31...

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...

Triangular contest in Bengal; there is strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Cong's Hariprasad

A triangular contest is playing out in the West Bengal Assembly polls and the results will spring a surprise with a strong undercurrent against both the TMC and the BJP and in favour of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, senior Congress leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021