Maha: Contractor booked for child labourer’s death due to electrocution

Maha: Contractor booked for child labourer’s death due to electrocutionPTI | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:50 IST
Over a month after a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while working at a construction site at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police have registered an FIR against the contractor, an official said on Thursday.
The contractor, Bhupendra Kushwaha (34), has been booked under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, he said.
The official from Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi said that the boy died on March 10 after coming in contact with a live wire when he was working at the under-construction building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
