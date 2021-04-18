Taiwan rattled by quakes, no immediate reports of damage - weather bureau

A 5.8 followed by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The first quake, which shook buildings in the capital Taipei, had a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles) with its epicentre in Hualien county on Taiwan's eastern coast, the bureau said.

The second quake, shortly after the first one, had a depth of 14 km, also with its epicentre in Hualien, it said.

