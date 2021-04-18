Left Menu

GMR, L&T, NHSRCL among 13 firms to show interest in Bijwasan railway station project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

GMR, L&T and NHSRCL are among the 13 firms that have shown interest in the redevelopment of a vacant land near the Bijwasan railway station in Delhi, the IRSDC said on Sunday.

A total of 13 players participated in a pre-bid consultation conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) for leasing about 18,000 square metres of land for mixed-use development as part of the Bijwasan Railway Station Development project.

The IRSDC had recently invited a request for proposal (e-RFP) for the leasing of the vacant land for mixed-use development as part of the project.

Bids have been invited from the interested entities for the mixed-use development of eight land parcels measuring 18,000 sq.mtr with an approximate ''built-up area'' of 50,233 sq.mtr allowed for development on the basis of lease rights up to 99 years.

The others who have shown interest are Bharti Realty, Godrej Funds, Eldeco, Holistic Urban-Gannon Dunkerely, One Group Developers, Oriental Structures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, MKS Ventures, Thoth Infra and Virtuous Retail.

The Bijwasan station area development tenders have already been awarded on the ''engineering, procurement and construction'' (EPC) mode and at present, the development work is in progress.

''The Bijwasan railway station will be developed into a world-class transport hub with an aim to offer superior travel experience to passengers. The development work at the station area is already under progress and we have recently invited e-RFP from bidders for mixed-use development of the land parcel.

''We conducted the pre-bid meeting and the response was impressive with participation from 13 firms. The mixed-use development of the land parcel has provisions for facilities like residential complex, hotel, retail, office spaces, commercial complex and markets etc., which makes it enticing for real estate developers. There are many economic benefits to the project in terms of employment generation, reduced environmental pollution and overall improvement in the standard of living in the vicinity,'' IRSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SK Lohia said.

The IRSDC is a joint venture company of the RLDA, the RITES and the IRCON. The IRSDC is at the core of the Indian Railway's mission of transforming the country's railway stations into world-class 24x7 hubs and is the nodal agency and the main project development agency (PDA) for redevelopment of railway stations.

These redeveloped hubs will be called ''Railopolis'' and attract huge investment and business opportunities.

