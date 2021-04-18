Left Menu

Cape Town wildfire forces evacuation of university students

A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Towns Table Mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University of Cape Town on Sunday.Wind spread the blaze across dry brush and burned part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, according to local media.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:44 IST
Cape Town wildfire forces evacuation of university students
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University of Cape Town on Sunday.

Wind spread the blaze across dry brush and burned part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, according to local media. Some buildings on the university campus caught fire, and a historic windmill nearby burned, photos of the fire showed. More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the university campus and to Table Mountain National Park. Four helicopters were being used to drop water on threatened areas, officials said.

One firefighter was injured and being treated at a hospital, according to the Cape Town fire and rescue department. Residents have been cautioned to be on alert, Charlotte Powell, spokeswoman for the city's disaster risk management center, said in a statement.

"At this stage, there's no cause to evacuate, but we ask that residents adhere to the following: close all windows to prevent draft and reduce heat, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system,'' Powell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the drivers seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.There was no one in the drivers seat, Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor o...

Russia furious at accusation that Skripal suspects behind deadly Czech blast

Moscow reacted furiously on Sunday to Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people. Prague on ...

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021