Left Menu

J-K: Pole directs removal of encroachments, along banks of Dal Lake

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:23 IST
J-K: Pole directs removal of encroachments, along banks of Dal Lake
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday directed the removal of all encroachments, including illegal barbeque stalls, along the banks of the Dal Lake here.

Chairing a meeting of officers to review the preservation of the Dal Lake, Pole stressed for a sustained drive to remove all illegal encroachments, including all illegal barbeque stalls from Boulevard and Foreshore road, alongside the water body.

The divisional commissioner directed that a joint team of departments concerned is constituted to carry out a sustained drive against these illegal stalls causing traffic jams and other nuisance alongside the lake banks.

He also directed the officials to speed up beautification work inside the Dal Lake and catchment areas and submit a detailed action taken report on preservation, beautification and other related works executed and plans of works to be executed during the current year.

Pole directed officials concerned to ensure no unauthorised work is carried out and CCTV cameras are installed at all designated locations to keep check on illegal construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World can bring pandemic under control within months - WHO chief

The world can bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months provided it distributes the necessary resources fairly, the head of the World Health Organization WHO told a news briefing on Monday. Global climate change ...

Microsoft to test Xbox cloud gaming on PCs, Apple mobile devices

Microsoft Corps gaming division Xbox will roll out a beta version of its cloud gaming service on web browsers of Windows 10 PCs and Apple Incs iPhones and iPads starting Tuesday. The feature will enable users to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass...

Moscow responsible for Navalny's deteriorating health, says UK's Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab accused Moscow on Monday of being responsible for the deteriorating health of Alexei Navalny, repeating his call for the Russian opposition leader to be given access to independent medical care.The Russ...

Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery.Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, in Delhi and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021