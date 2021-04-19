Left Menu

World on the verge of climate ‘abyss’, as temperature rise continues: UN chief

The Earth’s temperature continues to rise unabated, with 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, as extreme weather events combine with the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions.

UN News | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:57 IST
World on the verge of climate ‘abyss’, as temperature rise continues: UN chief
“Developed countries must lead in phasing out coal – by 2030 in OECD countries, and 2040 elsewhere. No new coal power plants should be built”, Mr Guterres stressed. Image Credit: Pixabay

According to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) flagship State of the Global Climate report, the global average temperature in 2020 was about 1.2-degree Celsius above the pre-industrial level.

That figure is "dangerously close" to the 1.5-degree Celsius limit advocated by scientists to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.

The six years since 2015, have been the warmest on record, and the decade beginning up to this year, was the warmest ever.

"We are on the verge of the abyss", Secretary-General António Guterres said at a press conference announcing the findings.

The stark warning from WMO comes ahead of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate this week, convened by United States President Joe Biden, to galvanize efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the targets of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, agreed by all the nations of the world.

2021, 'year for action'

The UN chief underscored that 2021, "must be the year for action", calling for a number of "concrete advances", before countries gather in Glasgow in November, for COP26 – the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

"Countries need to submit ambitious new nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that were designed by the Paris Agreement. Their climate plans for the next 10 years must be much more efficient."

He also urged that climate commitments and plans must be backed with immediate action, and that the trillions of dollars invested by mostly richer nations for domestic COVID-19 recovery, be aligned with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and that subsidies directed to fossil fuels be shifted to renewable energy.

"Developed countries must lead in phasing out coal – by 2030 in OECD countries, and 2040 elsewhere. No new coal power plants should be built", Mr Guterres stressed.

Early warning

The State of the Global Climate report also noted how climate change undermines sustainable development efforts, through a cascading chain of interrelated events that can worsen existing inequalities, as well as raise the potential for feedback loops, perpetuating the deteriorating cycle of climate change.

Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-Secretary, cautioned that the "negative trend" in climate could continue for the coming decades independent of mitigation efforts, calling for greater investments in adaptation.

"The report shows that we have not time to waste. The climate is changing, and the impacts are already too costly for people and the planet. This is the year for action", he said, calling for all countries to commit to zero emissions by 2050.

"One of the most powerful ways to adapt is to invest in early warning services and weather observing networks. Several less developed countries have major gaps in their observing systems and are lacking state-of-the-art weather, climate and water services", he highlighted.

Report findings

Amongst its findings, the 2020 WMO report noted that concentrations of the major greenhouse gases continued to increase in 2019 and 2020, with the global average for carbon dioxide concentrations having already exceeded 410 parts per million (ppm), with a further warning that if the concentration follows the same pattern as in previous years, it could reach or exceed 414 ppm this year.

WMO also noted that ocean acidification and deoxygenation continued, impacting ecosystems, marine life and fisheries, as well as reducing its capacity to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere.

Furthermore, 2019 saw the highest ocean heat level on record, and the trend likely continued in 2020, as did the global mean sea-level rise.

Arctic warming

The report also said that since the mid-1980s, Arctic air surface temperatures have warmed at least twice as fast as the global average, with "potentially large implications" not only for Arctic ecosystems but also for the global climate, such as thawing permafrost releasing methane, a potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

In addition, a record low Arctic sea-ice extent was observed in the months of July and October 2020, while the Greenland ice sheet lost approximately 152 gigatonnes of ice, between September 2019 and August 2020.

Extreme weather events were also recorded in several locations globally, with heavy rains and floods, severe and long-term droughts, disastrous storms, and widespread and prolonged wildfires, such as in the US and Australia.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi speaks to UP CM, takes stock of measures to control pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to ...

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain in control but smoldering

Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the citys famed Table Mountain, burning the universitys historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighbourhoods.The smo...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Innings Jos Buttler b Jadeja 49 Manan Vohra c Jadeja b Curran 14 Sanju Samson c Bravo b Curran 1 Shivam Dube lbw b Jadeja 17 David Miller lbw b Moeen 2 Riyan Parag c Jadeja b Moeen 3 Rahul Tewatia c Gaikwad b Bravo 20 Chris...

COVID-19: Maha govt issues SOP on micro containment zone

Any cooperative housing society CHS having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the societybuilding, will be declared as a micro containment zone MCZ, the Maharashtra government has said.The state government declared the standa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021