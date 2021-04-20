UK's Johnson to unveil new goal for emission cuts ahead of Biden summit - FT
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 05:43 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new pledge to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The country will commit to steeper cuts this week ahead of a U.S. climate summit that will be hosted by President Joe Biden, FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/a8c749b1-35fe-4613-a9b8-45688177843c, citing people briefed on the plan.
Emissions from international aviation and shipping were likely to be included in Britain's new target, the paper added. Biden has invited leaders from roughly 40 countries including China, India, Brazil and Russia, and is planning a pledge to cut its greenhouse emissions by at least half and securing agreements from allies for faster reductions.
Britain is also preparing to host the United Nations' Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November.
