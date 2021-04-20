Left Menu

Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phases 2A, 2B

The Centre on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phases 2A and 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.While the rail project phase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction.

Updated: 20-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:09 IST
Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phases 2A, 2B
The Centre on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phases 2A and 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

While the rail project phase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The total cost of completion of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.

In a statement, the central government said that implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore.

It stated that the project will streamline the urban transportation system in the city which is stressed due to intensive development, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction.

The move will provide people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The statement said that the metro project in itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport.

''The project involves integration with other urban transport system in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management,'' it added.

