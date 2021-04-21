Left Menu

India ranks 87th in global energy transition index

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:58 IST
India ranks 87th in global energy transition index

India has been ranked at the 87th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index (ETI) that tracks nations on the current performance of their energy systems across various aspects, according to a report.

The report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) released on Wednesday and prepared in collaboration with Accenture also draws on insights from ETI.

The top 10 countries in the index are Western and Northern European countries, and Sweden is in the first position followed by Norway (2nd) and Denmark (3rd).

''China (68) and India (87), which collectively account for a third of global energy demand, have both made strong improvements over the past decade, despite coal continuing to play a significant role in their energy mix,'' the report said.

As per the report, India has targeted improvements through subsidy reforms and rapidly scaling energy access, with a strong political commitment and regulatory environment for the energy transition.

''China's improvements primarily result from reducing the energy intensity of the economy, gains in decarbonising the energy mix through the expansion of renewables and strengthening the enabling environment through investments and infrastructure,'' it added.

The index benchmarks 115 countries on the current performance of their energy systems across three dimensions -- economic development and growth, environmental sustainability, and energy security and access indicators -- and their readiness to transition to secure, sustainable, affordable, and inclusive energy systems.

The latest report is based on a revised ETI methodology that takes into account recent changes in the global energy landscape and the increasing urgency of climate change action.

As per the report, 92 out of 115 countries tracked on the ETI increased their aggregate score over the past 10 years, which affirms the positive direction and steady momentum of the global energy transition.

''As we enter into the decade of action and delivery on climate change, the focus must also encompass speed and resilience of the transition. With the energy transition moving beyond the low hanging fruit, sustained incremental progress will be more challenging due to the evolving landscape of risks to the energy transition,'' Roberto Bocca, Head of Energy and Materials at WEF, said.

Other countries in the top 10 are Switzerland (4), Austria (5), Finland (6), the United Kingdom (7), New Zealand (8), France (9) and Iceland (10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&K Bank director Sampheal resigns; PNB Housing re-appoints Vikamsey

State-owned Jammu Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said non-executive non-independent director Rigzian Sampheal has resigned from its board. We wish to intimate that Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, non-executive non-independent director has resigned from ...

Candidates in Purba Bardhaman look after booth management, logistics, spend time with their families ahead of polling

By Pragya Kaushika A day before their electoral fates will be sealed in the sixth phase of assembly polls, candidates on eight seats of Purba Bardhaman spent the day taking stock of their preparedness, spent time with their families or took...

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury website

The United States on Wednesday imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in Washingtons latest in a series of punitive actions following the Feb. 1 military coup in the country.Washington blacklisted Myanm...

TMC's Madan Mitra admitted to Kolkata hospital after breathing problems

Trinamool Congress TMC leader Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems. Mitra, a prominent face in TMC, fell ill amid the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal.On April 17, Mitra had com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021