Left Menu

Coroner urges UK to clean up toxic air after London girl's death

By Lin Taylor LONDON, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A coroner on Wednesday urged Britain to adopt legally-binding air quality targets to save lives, after a landmark ruling found air pollution contributed to the death of a London schoolgirl. Ella Kissi-Debrah, aged 9, had severe asthma and died in 2013 after being exposed to high levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollution, largely from traffic emissions, coroner Philip Barlow ruled during an inquest last year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:38 IST
Coroner urges UK to clean up toxic air after London girl's death
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

A coroner on Wednesday urged Britain to adopt legally-binding air quality targets to save lives, after a landmark ruling found air pollution contributed to the death of a London schoolgirl.

Ella Kissi-Debrah, aged 9, had severe asthma and died in 2013 after being exposed to high levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollution, largely from traffic emissions, coroner Philip Barlow ruled during an inquest last year. "There is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken," Barlow said in a report published on Wednesday, urging the government to adopt pollution targets based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

"The national limits for Particulate Matter are set at a level far higher than the WHO guidelines ... Legally binding targets based on WHO guidelines would reduce the number of deaths from air pollution in the UK." Particulate matter, produced by industry, vehicle emissions and home heating, is made up of tiny particles like dust and smoke that can lodge in the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

About 40,000 deaths in Britain each year are linked to air pollution, found a 2016 study by the Royal College of Physicians, a professional membership body, and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, a charity. A spokeswoman from Defra, the government's environment department, said it would "carefully consider the recommendations in (the coroner's) report and respond in due course".

"Through our landmark environment bill, we are also setting ambitious new air quality targets, with a focus on reducing public health impacts," she added in a statement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The European Union has legal limits on air pollution, resulting in legal action against countries flouting the rules - including Britain for exceeding its nitrogen dioxide target for a decade.

Since Britain left the bloc last year, parliament has been working on an Environment Bill, which will introduce a new regulator and create a framework for environmental targets. The coroner also called on medical professions to do more to raise awareness of the health impacts of air pollution to help patients reduce their exposure to it.

Kissi-Debrah's mother, Rosamund, said such education could have helped prevent her daughter's death. "Because of a lack of information I did not take the steps to reduce Ella's exposure to air pollution that might have saved her life. I will always live with this regret. But it is not too late for other children," she said in a statement.

"Children are dying unnecessarily because the government is not doing enough to combat air pollution."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible...

Soccer-Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw w...

'Covaxin shows overall 78 pc interim efficacy, 100 pc efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease'

Covaxin, Indias indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease in Phase-III trials, informed Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of M...

Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,844 new cases

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021