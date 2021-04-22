Left Menu

Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC London building

Climate change activists have vandalised HSBCs London headquarters, smashing windows in a protest against the banks alleged links to the fossil fuel industry.Nine women from the Extinction Rebellion activist group and political party Burning Pink targeted the building in Canary Wharf, Londons financial district, on Thursday.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:39 IST
Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC London building

Climate change activists have vandalised HSBC's London headquarters, smashing windows in a protest against the bank's alleged links to the fossil fuel industry.

Nine women from the Extinction Rebellion activist group and political party Burning Pink targeted the building in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, on Thursday. They used hammers and chisels on the building's glass windows.

The Metropolitan Police said nine women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The protesters said they wanted to highlight the financial sector's role in the climate crisis. They claimed that HSBC's current climate plan “allows it to finance coal power” despite the bank's pledge to shrink its carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050, and called the bank “Europe's second-largest financier of fossil fuels.” HSBC said in a statement that it welcomes “meaningful dialogue on our climate strategy, however, we cannot condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk.” It added that it is committed to “phase out the financing of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2040 globally.” Extinction Rebellion targeted Barclays' headquarters earlier this month in a similar protest.

The group is known for taking what it calls “non-violent direct action,” which has included protesters gluing themselves to buildings and mass occupation of roads, to draw attention to its causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment. Speaking at a summ...

Czech government sees re-opening of shops, some services on May 3

The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current favourable trend in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.Havlicek said on Twitter after a government meet...

SCBA moves SC, says HCs best suited to deal COVID-19 issues at local levels

A lawyers body Thursday moved the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of prevailing grim pandemic situation in the country, urging it to allow various high courts to deal with the COVID-19 related issues at local level saying...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021