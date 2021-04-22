Congo proposes raising price of forest carbon credits to fight climate change

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Thursday the price of forest carbon credits should be raised to at least $100 per tonne in order to achieve the climate objectives set out in the Paris Agreement.

Tshisekedi said the current price of $5 per tonne was neither fair nor realistic, and achieving carbon neutrality would not be possible without taking into account the conservation and regeneration of forests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)