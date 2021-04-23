Left Menu

PM Jacinda Ardern joins US at virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate

The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade and keep the shared goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels within reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-04-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 07:34 IST
PM Jacinda Ardern joins US at virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate
“We continue to call for ambitious global action to reduce emissions and ensure a just transition to a low-emissions future,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight.

The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade and keep the shared goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels within reach.

"New Zealand welcomes the United States' international leadership on climate change and sees this summit as an important opportunity to work collectively to drive effective global action on climate change," Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand was asked to specifically participate in the climate finance session of the Summit. New Zealand is a leader in this field: in pricing carbon through our emissions trading scheme; the introduction of mandatory climate-related financial disclosures; and our decades-long work to ending fossil fuel subsidies.

"We used the Summit to call on others to follow New Zealand's lead and do the following four things: price carbon, make climate-related financial disclosures mandatory, end fossil fuel subsidies, and finance adaptation," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Now it's time for us all to act," Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand has set the 1.5-degree limit at the heart of its domestic climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon amendment to the Climate Change Response Act.

"We continue to call for ambitious global action to reduce emissions and ensure a just transition to a low-emissions future," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Our Pacific neighbours have identified climate change as the single biggest threat to the livelihoods, security and well-being of the peoples of the Pacific. Our collective goal, here at this summit and beyond, has to be making commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Governement Press Release)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Achim Steiner appointed to serve second four-year term as UNDP Administrator

The United Nations General Assembly confirmed the appointment by the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, of Achim Steiner to serve a second four-year term as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP.Achim Steiner be...

Egypt's Kom Ombo solar plant signs US$ 114 million financing package

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentlink is external EBRD, the OPEC Fund for International Developmentlink is external the OPEC Fund, the African Development Bank AfDB, the Green Climate Fundlink is external GCF and Arab Ban...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets shake off U.S. tax worries to push higher

Asian shares rose on Friday after the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, extending a rebound following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, but gains were capped as investors considered the impact of a possible U.S. capital gains ...

Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has made a strong push for his oft-questioned tree-planting programme, trying to get the United States on board to fund a massive expansion of the programme into Central America as a way to stem m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021