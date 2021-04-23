Left Menu

Climate activists target Lloyd's of London insurance market

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021
Representative Image

Climate activists protested outside the Lloyd's of London insurance market on Friday, dumping a load of fake coal outside its headquarters as part of a campaign against insuring fossil fuel mining.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group unfurled banners with slogans such as "Climate Criminals" and dumped a load of blackened boulders in the road outside the Lloyd's building on Lime Street in the heart of the City of London.

