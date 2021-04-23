Left Menu

Suresh Krishn is CREDAI TN Prez

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:16 IST
Suresh Krishn is CREDAI TN Prez

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Noted real estate developer Suresh Krishn, the Managing Director of city-based Isha Homes, was on Friday elected as the President, Tamil Nadu chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

CREDAI Tamil Nadu represents five chapters -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Erode, with a membership strength of over 294 associates.

At an event held through an online platform, Krishn was elected as the sixth president of the real estate body, in the presence of CREDAI National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia, among others.

On taking over the new role, Krishn said the construction sector and real estate development would play a significant role in the future of the Indian economy.

The focus of the association is to be a 'conduit' between the real estate fraternity and the government to promote housing and real estate development, he said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UK variant could be behind current COVID-19 surge in Delhi: NCDC chief

The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi could have been fuelled by the UK variant as its prevalence in genomes sequenced nearly doubled from the second to the last week of March, Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre f...

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia will ban fruits and vegetables originating from Lebanon from entering or passing through the kingdom due to an increase in drug smuggling, Saudi state media reported on Friday.The measure could increase economic pressure on Leb...

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks -statement

Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan called on the Afghan Taliban to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a negotiated settlement for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement after tal...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq to open higher; Amex shares to weigh on Dow

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes tracked a firmer open on Friday, while a fall in shares of American Express looked set to weigh on the Dow as investors awaited business activity data to gauge the pace of economic recovery. Wall Streets ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021