Suresh Krishn is CREDAI TN Prez

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): Noted real estate developer Suresh Krishn, the Managing Director of city-based Isha Homes, was on Friday elected as the President, Tamil Nadu chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).

CREDAI Tamil Nadu represents five chapters -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Erode, with a membership strength of over 294 associates.

At an event held through an online platform, Krishn was elected as the sixth president of the real estate body, in the presence of CREDAI National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia, among others.

On taking over the new role, Krishn said the construction sector and real estate development would play a significant role in the future of the Indian economy.

The focus of the association is to be a 'conduit' between the real estate fraternity and the government to promote housing and real estate development, he said in a press release.

