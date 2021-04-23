Left Menu

Group says US among most ambitious on emissions

An independent research organisation says the American goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent to 52 per cent from 2005 levels puts the United States among the four most ambitious nations in curbing climate change.The Rhodium Group said early Friday that using the US-preferred 2005 baseline, America is behind the United Kingdom but right with the European Union.

President Joe Biden announced the US goal at the virtual climate summit on Thursday.

Different nations use different base years for their emission cuts so comparisons are difficult and can look different based on baseline years.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions 45 per cent below 2010 levels to limit warming to the strictest of the Paris agreement goals. Rhodium calculates the US target translates to 49 per cent below 2010 levels.

