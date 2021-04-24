Left Menu

Crops 'steal' genes from other species to accelerate evolution: Study

Grass crops are able to bend the rules of evolution by borrowing genes from their neighbors, giving them a competitive advantage, according to a new study. The research, led by the UK-based University of Sheffield, is the first to show that grasses can incorporate DNA from other species into their genomes through a process known as lateral gene transfer. The stolen genetic secrets give them an evolutionary advantage by allowing them to grow faster, bigger or stronger, and adapt to new environments quicker.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 16:28 IST
Crops 'steal' genes from other species to accelerate evolution: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Grass crops are able to bend the rules of evolution by borrowing genes from their neighbors, giving them a competitive advantage, according to a new study.

The research, led by the UK-based University of Sheffield, is the first to show that grasses can incorporate DNA from other species into their genomes through a process known as lateral gene transfer.

''The stolen genetic secrets give them an evolutionary advantage by allowing them to grow faster, bigger or stronger and adapt to new environments quicker. These findings could inform future work to create crops that are more resistant to the effects of climate change and help to tackle food security problems,'' the university said in a release on Saturday.

The research team studied grasses, which include some of the most economically and ecologically important plants, such as wheat, maize, rice, and barley.

Dr. Luke Dunning, a senior author of the research from the Department of Animal and Plant Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: "Grasses are taking an evolutionary shortcut by borrowing genes from their neighbors...If we can determine how this process is happening it may allow us to naturally modify crops and make them more resistant to climate change.'' Lateral gene transfer can move genetic information across wider evolutionary distances, which means it can potentially have even bigger impacts, he said.

"Whilst only a relatively small proportion of genes are transferred between species, this process potentially allows grasses to cherry-pick information from other species. This likely gives them huge advantages and may allow them to adapt to their surrounding environment quicker,'' Dunning added.

The team's next steps will be to determine the biological mechanism behind this phenomenon and to investigate whether this is an ongoing process in crops that contributes to the differences we observe between crop varieties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...

Hester Biosciences launches herbal veterinary products

Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat, and swine.Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, s...

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021