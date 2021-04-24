Reuters Odd News Roundup: Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron; Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron, puzzles Putin

A technical glitch at a U.S. climate summit cut off French President Emmanuel Macron mid-speech and left Russian President Vladimir Putin puzzled, demonstrating that virtual meetings can be as awkward for world leaders as they are for the rest of us. Macron was just minutes into a speech about the urgency of climate action when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut in, saying, "Thank you very much Mr president, I now turn the floor to the president of the Russian Federation, his Excellency Vladimir Putin".

Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanatic

Pedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drug raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put up for auction. All six pets, five of the Scottish Fold breed and one Bengal, were sold to Nutch Prasopsin, who runs a Facebook page followed by 3 million cat lovers, who helped her raise the 100,000 baht ($3,186) winning bid.

