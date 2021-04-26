Left Menu

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in Yavatmal

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old tigress was found dead with two of its paws chopped off at a forest in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The carcass was spotted around 10.30 pm on Sunday in the Mukutban range of Pandharkawda forest, he said.

''The tigress was found dead near a nullah (drain) in the forest. The carcass had injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

An iron wire was found around the feline's neck,'' Deputy Conservator of Forest Raju Bansod said in a release.

Its two front paws were chopped off, he said.

The autopsy was conducted on Sunday and its report is awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

