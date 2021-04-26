Maharashtra: Tigress found dead in Yavatmal

A four-year-old tigress was found dead with two of its paws chopped off at a forest in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The carcass was spotted around 10.30 pm on Sunday in the Mukutban range of Pandharkawda forest, he said.

''The tigress was found dead near a nullah (drain) in the forest. The carcass had injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

An iron wire was found around the feline's neck,'' Deputy Conservator of Forest Raju Bansod said in a release.

Its two front paws were chopped off, he said.

The autopsy was conducted on Sunday and its report is awaited, the official said.

