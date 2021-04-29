Left Menu

Minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude in TN

A minor earthquake of 2.3 magnitude triggered mild tremors in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, but the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant located in the former was running safe, officials said.There were no reports of any damage to life or property, they said.According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was 63 km east of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, with a depth of five km.

PTI | Tirunelvelichennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:47 IST
A 'minor earthquake' of 2.3 magnitude triggered 'mild tremors' in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, but the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant located in the former was running 'safe,' officials said.

There were no reports of any damage to life or property, they said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was 63 km east of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, with a depth of five km. The tremors were felt at 3.37 pm.

Locals in different parts of the two districts such as Valliyur, Kudankulam and Radhapuram said they felt the tremors while officials termed them as 'mild.' Meanwhile, a senior official at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant said the plant was running safe.

''We felt mild tremors. But the plant is running safe,'' the official, who did not want to be quoted, said.

