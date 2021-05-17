Left Menu

Leopard strays into Siliguri house, rescued

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:41 IST
Leopard strays into Siliguri house, rescued

A leopard strayed into a locality on the outskirts of Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday, triggering panic among the locals, Forest Department officials said.

Wildlife personnel rescued the leopard after more than an hour long operation, they said.

The full-grown carnivore, believed to have strayed from the nearby Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary after swimming across a river, was spotted first at Samar Nagar locality in the morning, they added.

The animal, panicked by the shouts of locals, wounded two persons who came close to it. However, the injuries were not serious, officials said.

The leopard then went inside a house and straightway perched itself on the first floor, climbing up the stairs as the terrified family locked themselves inside a room, Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadav told PTI.

Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident and began the rescue efforts.

They accessed the first floor of the house from the outside.

The leopard was tranquilised and then taken to the Forest Department's vehicle, officials said.

The local police assisted the Forest Department to undertake the operation and keep the curious crowd at bay, they said.

The leopard is currently under observation at an animal rescue centre, Yadav said, adding that it will be released into the wilds a day later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Biden says he'll speak with Israel's Netanyahu Monday afternoon

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday afternoon regarding the conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.Biden made the comment in response to questions from reporters....

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudans arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm t...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Bidens approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was writing history with bloody hands in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021