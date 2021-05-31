Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the tremblor struck 169 kilometers north of the state's capital Anchorage.

