Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska - GFZ
Reuters | Alaska | Updated: 31-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 12:48 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the tremblor struck 169 kilometers north of the state's capital Anchorage.
