Left Menu

Indo-German Science & Technology Centre Industrial Fellowship launched

The IGSTC Industrial Fellowship shall support young Indian PhD students and Post-Doctoral researchers in Science & Engineering for industrial exposure at German industries and industrial R&D institutions. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:30 IST
Indo-German Science & Technology Centre Industrial Fellowship launched
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC) Industrial Fellowship programme was launched by Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India Prof. Ashutosh Sharma on the occasion of IGSTC's 11th Foundation day on 14th June 2021.

"This fellowship would encourage capacity building and would encourage students to think of challenges faced by industry and research solutions for them. It will encourage applied research, technology development and industrial experience in German setup for young researchers," said Prof. Ashutosh Sharma.

The IGSTC Industrial Fellowship shall support young Indian PhD students and Post-Doctoral researchers in Science & Engineering for industrial exposure at German industries and industrial R&D institutions.

Supported by an attractive grant for a maximum of one year, the fellowship aims to motivate young Indian researchers towards applied research and build capacity to foster innovation and technology development through exposure to advanced German industrial ecosystems.

The programme was launched at a virtual meeting in the presence of the IGSTC Governing Body Co-Chairs & members, representatives from Indian & German Governments, Industries and Academia.

SK Varshney, Head, International Division, DST and Indian co-chair of IGSTC, while congratulating all stakeholders, mentioned that the Centre has created a niche for itself by propagating Indo-German cooperation in applied research and technology development by industries. He requested all scientific agencies and the industry to utilize the services of the centre in furthering bilateral scientific cooperation of industrial relevance.

"This programme will bring talented Indian researchers to Germany to work with German companies or government institutes for applied science. As fellows, they can create a long-lasting relationship between both countries for the future," said Ms Kathrin Meyers, Director, BMBF and German co-chair of IGSTC.

"Since the Centre is promoting research led by industry and supported by academia/research organisations, it also provides a unique platform which should be utilized for newer cooperation", she added.

IGSTC was established by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India & Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Govt. of Germany to facilitate Indo-German R&D networking with emphasis on industry participation, applied research and technology development. IGSTC, through its flagship program '2+2 Projects', has been supporting innovation-centric R&D projects by synergising the strength of research and academic institutions and public/private industries from India and Germany.

More information on the categories, eligibility, grant and Fellowship guidelines can be found at www.igstc.org.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021