Fire suppression efforts continue at Illinois chemical plant

The explosions and resulting fires Monday prompted officials to evacuate an estimated 1,000 residents who lived within a 1-mile 1.6-kilometer radius of the plant, according to Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson.

PTI | Rockton | Updated: 17-06-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 09:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Fire suppression efforts continued Wednesday at a chemical fire near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as public health officials lifted an outdoor mask mandate for those within a 3-mile radius of the Chemtool plant. Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said the carbon monoxide and the hydrogen sulfide in the air remain below federal standards. However, the evacuation order for those within 1 miles (1.61 kilometer) of the fire remains in effect. "We are particularly concerned about returning individuals into that evacuation zone until we have a more thorough understanding of the composition so we can help prepare homeowners for their return," Martell said. Before pouring fire-fighting foam on the now-destroyed plant in Rockton, Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps dug a trench around the facility and placed booms in the Rock River to prevent residual material from escaping.

“At this point in time I am happy to report there has not been any release of toxins into our waterways or our water system in the village of Rockton,” Wilson said. “The fire is contained. The hazardous materials are contained at this point.” (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

