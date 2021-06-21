Left Menu

Rajasthan likely to see rains in next 2 days: Met office

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:14 IST
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness rains in the next 48 hours, a meteorological department official said on Monday.

The position of the southwest monsoon is still the same as it was on June 19 and it is passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur in the state, the official said.

Rain accompanied with thunderstorms is likely in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours.

Heavy rain is also possible at one or two places in Pali, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Udaipur districts on Monday.

According to the department, rains are likely to be minimal for one week starting from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

