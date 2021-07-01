Blistering heat sweeps Haryana, parts of Punjab

Blistering heat swept Haryana and parts of Punjab on Thursday, with Gurugram sizzling at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, which recorded seven notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded identical maximums of 44 degrees Celsius each. Narnaul also braved the hot weather at 43.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal while Karnal's maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, up seven notches against normal. Bathinda recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius, up three degrees while Gurdaspur's maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Ludhiana's high settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, up four degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the hot weather recording a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal.

According to the MeT Department's weather forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the two states over the next two days.

