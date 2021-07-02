Left Menu

Over 2,000 people shifted to relief camps as flash flood

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:47 IST
  • India

More than 2,000 people were moved to relief camps in two districts of Tripura as flash flood, triggered by incessant rain over the past 48 hours, rendered several families homeless, an official said on Friday.

At least 521 houses were partially damaged, 78 houses severely, and nine dwellings were almost swept away in Khowai and Sepahijala, he said.

''As many as 2,137 people were shifted to 20 relief camps on Thursday, but with the water now receding, the displaced families have started returning homes,'' the officerin-charge (OC) of state emergency operation centre, Sarat Das, said.

According to Das, the loss incurred due to the flash flood has exceeded rupees five crore.

''Paddy fields, too, suffered damage. Apart from that, power cables snapped in some areas, disrupting electric supply,'' Das told PTI, adding that primary assistance has been extended to the affected families by the local administration.

