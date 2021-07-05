Left Menu

Thailand factory blast kills 1, mass evacuation underway

After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake," said Baitong Nisarat, a resident. The factory, which makes expandable polystyrene foam, is located about 4.8 km (2.98 miles) from Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi international airport.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:48 IST
Thailand factory blast kills 1, mass evacuation underway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thousands of people on the outskirts of Thailand's capital were being evacuated on Monday and firefighters battled blazes for hours after a factory explosion that killed one rescue worker and wounded 29 people, officials said. Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a five-kilometre (3.1-mile) radius of the factory, owned by a Taiwanese company, were being moved away as precaution, authorities said.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought nine hours after the explosion in the early hours of Monday. The cause of the blast had yet to be determined. "At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake," said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.

The factory, which makes expandable polystyrene foam, is located about 4.8 km (2.98 miles) from Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi international airport. The airport said flights and its operations were not impacted by the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021