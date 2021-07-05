Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Gurgaon sizzling at 41.8 degrees Celsius, and the temperatures expected to further rise in the region during the next two to three days.

Gurgaon, which recorded four notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Advertisement

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 41.7 degrees, three notches above normal limits, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded the maximum temperatures of 41 degrees and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the meteorological department here.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.1 degrees, up three notches against normal, while Karnal's maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, it said. Amritsar recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees, while Ludhiana's high settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal. According to the meteorological department, no significant rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two to three days with only possibility of isolated light rain or thunderstorm.

"Maximum temperature is likely to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius from prevailing temperatures during this period, leading to development of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over both states," said the MeT department.

It further said that rainfall activity is likely to again start from July 8 and light to moderate rain at few to many places in the two states is likely during July 8-10.

"The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10," said the MeT department.

"Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," it said.

Notably, after hitting parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 13, the southwest monsoon has played truant and a mostly dry spell has prevailed in the two states, including Chandigarh, during the past fortnight. PTI SUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)