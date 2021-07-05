Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:24 IST
Medium-intensity quake hits Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi, nearby areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A medium-intensity earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and nearby areas, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres at 10.36 pm. On June 20, a low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.1 hit the Punjabi Bagh area in the national capital.

Since last year, the Delhi-NCR has reported a few quakes, most of them of lower intensity.

The NCS has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after the NCR region witnessed a series of tremors from April to August last year.

Based on the analysis of satellite imageries, signatures of active faults have been observed at various locations like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla-Nehru-Ridge in Delhi; Jhunjhunu and Alwar district of Rajasthan; Sonipat, Sohna, Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districts in Haryana; and Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Capital Region of Delhi and its surroundings had experienced minor and small magnitude earthquakes from April to August 2020. The epicentres of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

