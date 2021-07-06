Guj: Two lion cubs rescued from open well in Gir-Somanth district

Two lion cubs fell into an open well at a village in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, and were rescued on Tuesday morning, an official from the forest department said.

The cubs fell into a well in Fatsar village under the Jasadhar range of Gir-East division of Gir forest late on Monday night, the official said.

Advertisement

While the cubs have been shifted to Jasadhar animal care center following the rescue, a search operation has been launched to locate their mother, said Anshuman Sharma, deputy conservator of forest, Gir-East.

''Two lion cubs, about eight to 12 months old, fell into an open well of a farm in Fatsar at night. Although the well had water, the duo managed to survive by tucking themselves into a small space inside the well. In the morning, the farmer alerted the local forest staff, following which a rescue operation was initiated,'' Sharma said.

The cubs could have fallen into the well, which had a low parapet wall, either while chasing prey or just out of curiosity, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the nearby revenue and forest areas to trace the lioness, who was not found inside the well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)