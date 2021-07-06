Guj: Two lion cubs rescued from open well in Gir-Somanth district
In the morning, the farmer alerted the local forest staff, following which a rescue operation was initiated, Sharma said.
Two lion cubs fell into an open well at a village in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, and were rescued on Tuesday morning, an official from the forest department said.
The cubs fell into a well in Fatsar village under the Jasadhar range of Gir-East division of Gir forest late on Monday night, the official said.
While the cubs have been shifted to Jasadhar animal care center following the rescue, a search operation has been launched to locate their mother, said Anshuman Sharma, deputy conservator of forest, Gir-East.
''Two lion cubs, about eight to 12 months old, fell into an open well of a farm in Fatsar at night. Although the well had water, the duo managed to survive by tucking themselves into a small space inside the well. In the morning, the farmer alerted the local forest staff, following which a rescue operation was initiated,'' Sharma said.
The cubs could have fallen into the well, which had a low parapet wall, either while chasing prey or just out of curiosity, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the nearby revenue and forest areas to trace the lioness, who was not found inside the well.
