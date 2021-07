Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT) 25-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

