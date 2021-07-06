Left Menu

Plan to engage pvt firm for sanitation work at Chandni Chowk stretch, alleges ex-mayor
Former North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday alleged that the city government has planned to engage a private firm to carry out sanitation work on the stretch of Chandni Chowk street that is currently undergoing redevelopment.

However, there was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government.

The historic street of the Walled City is being given a makeover as part of a plan that has envisaged the 1.5-km-stretch from Red Fort intersection to Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk as a pedestrianised road.

Besides, only non-motorised vehicles, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws are to be allowed to ply from 9 am to 9 pm.

According to the Shahjehanbad Redevelopment Project, toilet blocks and transformers are planned to be kept in the central verge with wide pedestrians on both sides.

Victorian-styled street furniture and stone signages are to be installed on pedestrianised spaces to beautify the area.

Prakash, who demitted office as the North Delhi mayor mid-June after completing his tenure, alleged that the Delhi government was planning to engage a private player to ''hand over the responsibility of sanitation'' in that stretch of the Chandni Chowk to it.

''We strongly oppose any plans to bring privatisation in the sanitation system at Chandni Chowk, where the responsibility of the cleanliness lies with the sanitation workers of North Delhi Municipal Corporation,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NDMC.

Chandni Chowk area falls under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, which is one of the partnering agencies in the Shahjehabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

