Elsa regains hurricane strength en route to Florida
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 05:24 IST
Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday, forecasting a landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning.
The hurricane, moving toward the north near 10 miles (16 km per hour is now about 100 miles (165 km) south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based center said.
