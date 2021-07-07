Left Menu

Pope, recovering well, had 'severe' narrowing of his colon

PTI | Rome | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:54 IST
Pope, recovering well, had 'severe' narrowing of his colon
  • Italy

Pope Francis' recovery from intestinal surgery continues to be "regular and satisfactory," the Vatican said Wednesday, as it revealed that final examinations showed he had suffered a "severe" narrowing of his colon.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said the 84-year-old pope was continuing to eat regularly following his Sunday surgery to remove the left side of his colon.

He said a final examination of the affected tissue "confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis." Francis underwent three hours of surgery Sunday for what the Vatican said was a narrowing of the large intestine. He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week, assuming no complications.

