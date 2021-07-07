Heat wave conditions in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar sizzles at 45.4 deg C

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Sriganganagar recording the highest day temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heat wave in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 48 hours.

Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, Churu 42.5 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 42.3 degrees Celsius, Alwar 42.2 degrees Celsius, Pali 41.7 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 41.4 degrees Celsius and Nagaur 41.3 degrees Celsius.

However, from July 10, the temperatures are expected to drop by three-four notches due to monsoon.

On July 10-11, heavy rain in the districts of Udaipur, Kota divisions is likely. Monsoon will touch Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of Bikaner division between July 11 and 13. During July 11 to 15, there is a possibility of rain at most places. Monsoon is also likely to arrive in the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12-13, according to the MeT department.

