Left Menu

Mansukh Mandavia new Health Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways

Manuskh Mandavia was made the new Health Minister and bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw the new Railway Minister on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet.Mandavia has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:56 IST
Mansukh Mandavia new Health Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manuskh Mandavia was made the new Health Minister and bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw the new Railway Minister on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet.

Mandavia has also been given the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, whereas Vaishnaw will also be the Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Wednesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made the Civil Aviation Minister, while Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation. Piyush Goyal will now be the Minister of Textiles, besides being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the new Steel Minister, while Pashupati Kumar Paras has been made the Minister of Food Processing Industries. Kiren Rijiju will be the Minister of Law and Justice while Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.

Fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State were sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here Wednesday evening.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021