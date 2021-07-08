Left Menu

Civic bus service launched in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CITILINC bus service of the Nashik Municipal Corporation was launched here on Thursday.

Of 250 buses in its fleet, 200 are CNG buses and the rest are diesel-run. Electric buses will also be introduced later, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on the occasion.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present on the occasion, said he will follow up with the Union government the metro project in the city and also a proposal to provide 50 electric buses.

