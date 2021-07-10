Left Menu

Monsoon expected to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, in a day, says IMD

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:52 IST
The easterly winds have made conditions favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon and it is likely to cover parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, in a day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, reaching up to Delhi, Haryana and east Rajasthan as on Saturday.

Low level relative humidity has also increased over the region. ''Hence, the conditions continue to remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,'' the IMD added. Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country during the subsequent 48 hours.

