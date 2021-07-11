Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala

Incessant rain continued to batter parts of state on Sunday as the southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala with the weatherman issuing Orange alert for five northern districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday and a Yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The IMD also issued an Orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday.

''Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned,''a weather warning issued for fishermen of Kerala coast for the next three days beginning from July 11 to 13.

The IMD website showed that parts of Kasaragod received 16 cms of rain while Thrissurreceived 11.5 cms.

Parts of Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki received 9.7, 6 and 8.4 cms of rainfall respectively.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

