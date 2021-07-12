Home Minister Amit Shah assures HP CM of all help following heavy rains

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.He also conveyed to the chief minister that teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF are reaching the affected areas for rescue and relief work.I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shri jairamthakurbjp ji regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday to take stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

He also conveyed to the chief minister that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are reaching the affected areas for rescue and relief work.

''I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal Pradesh will be given all possible help from the Centre,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh crippled normal life and triggered a flood-like situation in several districts.

